Lightning from Wednesday’s storm causes house fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During Wednesday’s storm, the Richmond Fire Department responded to a house that caught on fire due to lightning.

Officials say on June 9, around 5 p.m., crews responded to Newman Road for the report of a house fire. Once crews arrived they found smoke coming from the home and fire in a room located in the back corner of the house.

In the midst of yesterday's storms and flash flooding, we also dealt with a fire likely caused by lightning. ⚡️

At approximately 5 p.m. on June 9, 2021, crews responded to 2008 Newman Road for the report of a house fire. pic.twitter.com/Xj6GWhINNn — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) June 10, 2021

A neighbor reported that lightning struck the home. Fire investigators followed up and determined that the fire was indeed likely due to a lightning strike that caused a surge through outlets in the room.

Crews say there was a washer and dryer plugged into two of the outlets and it appears the fire started from inside the dryer.

Stay with 8News more details.