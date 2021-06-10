Lightning from Wednesday’s storm causes house fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During Wednesday’s storm, the Richmond Fire Department responded to a house that caught on fire due to lightning.

Officials say on June 9, around 5 p.m., crews responded to Newman Road for the report of a house fire. Once crews arrived they found smoke coming from the home and fire in a room located in the back corner of the house.

A neighbor reported that lightning struck the home. Fire investigators followed up and determined that the fire was indeed likely due to a lightning strike that caused a surge through outlets in the room.

Crews say there was a washer and dryer plugged into two of the outlets and it appears the fire started from inside the dryer.

  A house on Newman Road in Richmond was struck by lightning Wednesday evening during a storm. (Photos by Richmond Fire Department)
