Lights out: Power outages affecting more than 4K customers in Richmond area

Dominion Energy is responding to 60 projects in Virginia for a total of 5,462 customers without power. (Photo: Dominion Energy outages map)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As of 6:30 a.m., 4,223 Dominion Energy customers in the Richmond area reported not having power.

Dominion Energy said they are on high alert as the ice storm sweeps through our area. The electric company said crews are on standby to help resolve power outages quickly.

Audrey Cannon, Dominion Energy representative, told 8News on Friday that wet snow and heavy ice can weigh down power lines causing outages.

“Especially if it’s down on the ground, always assume that it’s energized and dangerous, it could be deadly,” Cannon said. “So, if you see a downed powerline, make sure that you stay at least 30 feet away. Make sure that your kids, and pets and neighbors stay away and give us a call right away.”

If you are experiencing outages, please report them to Dominion Energy here.