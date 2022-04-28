RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you are looking to get a jump-start on registering for the 2023 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, then you’re in luck! Sports Backers has announced registration for next year’s race is now open for a limited time.

The race will take place on April 23, 2023 and special registration rates are available during a flash sale that lasts through Saturday, April 30.

Tens of thousands of runners showed up to race the 6.2-mile course this year for the first time the event was held in-person since 2019.

Participants can claim their spot for the 2023 race for $30 by registering now. During the flash sale, special registration rates are also available for the YMCA 10k Training Team for $55 and the Atlantic Union Bank 10k mini kids run for $15.