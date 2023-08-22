RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2023-24 school year is already underway, but Richmond Public Schools (RPS) still needs more teachers to staff classrooms.

During a Monday night board meeting at Huguenot High School, the Richmond School Board discussed several topics, including extending student lunch breaks and the school district’s ongoing struggle to fill teacher vacancies. RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras presented the 2023-24 staffing update for the school board, laying out where all Richmond public schools lie with the number of vacancies, and provided data showing the progress being made.

The meeting was held after the first day of school for many across Central Virginia, including Richmond, showing that with the school year underway, the city school system is still fighting the stubbornly lingering issue of teacher vacancies.

Schools with the highest number of teacher vacancies

The staffing update Kamras presented reported the school with the highest number of teacher contract vacancies was River City Middle School, which reportedly had 34 teacher vacancies but has since filled 20 positions, leaving a total of 14 vacancies as of Monday night. Richmond High School for the Arts — formerly known as George Wythe High School — came in second having previously had 22 vacancies, but that number dropped down to 10 after 12 positions were filled.

Richmond Public Schools staffing vacancies update for 8/21/23 School Board meeting (Photo: Richmond Public Schools)

The school board said the district is leaning on the “Build Our Own Teacher” pilot program to help funnel new teachers into area schools and help eliminate some of the vacancies. The program provides a pathway for those interested in teaching to earn their teaching license through Richmond Public Schools. To be eligible for the program, interested parties:

Must have a bachelor’s degree

Must be a full-time RPS employee (long-term substitute, IAs, non-instructional personnel)

Must finish Virtual and In-person coursework by the summer of 2024

Commit to 3 years of Teaching in RPS

RPS employees can receive up to $800 per school year for tuition and licensing test opportunities through the program.

Kamras said the school district is steadily interviewing candidates and will continue hiring in an effort to lower the number of vacancies.

“Of course, we continue to recruit and to hire. Interviews are going on as we speak even today additional hires were made. And so, we will continue to update the board on our progress toward this,” Kamras said during the board meeting. “We continue to push extremely hard to fill these vacancies with licensed teachers and will remain committed to doing so not just today but for the rest of the year.”

Looking ahead

During the Monday night meeting, school board members also provided an update on construction for the new Richmond High School for the Arts building. After the July groundbreaking, the City is said to be reviewing the building drawings and documents while RPS awaits mechanical, electrical, and plumbing updates from the City.

The school board announced all field athletic activities are suspended on-site until the completion of the project. Soccer, softball, baseball, track and football home games/meets are set to be hosted at Westover Hills Elementary School — where portable toilets and hand washing stations have been delivered.

The next school board meeting is Monday, Sept. 11 at Huguenot High School.