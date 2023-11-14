RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) has announced that its microtransit service, LINK, is now live.

According to GRTC, LINK will be able to pick up and drop off riders from anywhere in its designating operating zone. The service is similar to Virginia Commonwealth University’s RamSafe.

LINK is currently only available in the Mechanicsville area of Hanover County, as well as areas of Henrico County and Richmond’s Northside north of Laburnun Avenue between Brook Road and Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

GRTC says areas of Ashland, North Chesterfield, Powhatan County, Eastern Henrico County and New Kent County will be getting LINK service in 2024.

LINK is in operation from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Riders will need to download the GRTC app in order to use LINK, more information on how to ride LINK can be found here.

Like the rest of GRTC’s services, LINK is free and will remain free until at least June 30, 2024.