RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Some parents at a Richmond elementary school are expressing concerns after finding out the school’s principal has left in the midst of an exodus of teachers and multiple complaints of racism at the school.

On Feb. 27, Indira Quarles, who is the Principal Director at Linwood Holton Elementary School, sent a note to families obtained by 8News. The note said that Principal Dr. Nikea Hurt’s leave would be extended.

“Greetings Linwood Holton Families, as part of our continued efforts to maintain strong communication and collaboration between our school and our families, I am reaching out today to provide an update. Dr. Hurt’s leave has been extended and she will not be returning today, as was previously communicated. Thank you in advance for your grace and understanding and for respecting Dr. Hurt’s privacy.” Indira Quarles, Linwood Holton Principal Director

Two days later, families found out that she would not return at all. Quarles sent another note on March 1.

“Please join me in thanking Dr. Hurt for her tireless dedication and service to the students, staff, and families of Holton Elementary. We wish her the very best in her future endeavors. Next week, I will reach out with details about the process for selecting a new principal for the school, including how all stakeholder groups will be involved. I look forward to working in partnership with you on this over the coming weeks.” Indira Quarles, Linwood Holton Principal Director

As of right now, it is still unclear if Hurt resigned or if she was let go. A reason for the decision was not noted.

Holton school leaders are working on selecting a new principal.

One parent told 8News she was upset to see Hurt gone, and also claimed that there was a history of racial tension among staff and parents. Another parent echoed those claims and said that she had witnessed blatant racist behavior.

During a Holton community meeting that took place on Feb. 9, Superintendent Jason Kamras said that after conversations with 30 different people, 80% of the individuals brought up a race issue.

Meanwhile, other parents and teachers said the race claims were false.

Kenya Gibson, the 3rd District representative on Richmond’s School Board, also attended the community meeting on Feb. 9.

Gibson mentioned that she experienced bias as a parent and person of color in the school. However, she said the issue needed to be more defined in order to address the problem. In addition to Hurt’s departure, the school has also recently experienced an exodus of teachers.

“What is the correlation specifically between race and the teacher retention issue?” Gibson asked.

Gibson brought up that both white teachers as well as teachers of color were leaving, so the underlying issue needs to be investigated.

This comes after the Chief of Staff for Richmond Public School resigned last month. Chief of Staff Michelle Hudackso, who served the last five years, cited the board’s alleged “hostile and toxic work environment’ as a reason for her departure.”

8News has reached out to Richmond Public Schools for comment on Hurt’s departure.