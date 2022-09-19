Today the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU celebrated putting the final steel beam on its new 16-story children’s tower. (Photo: VCU)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – From now until Oct. 14, The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU is looking for suggestions and donations from the community to help paint a new mural for the hospital’s upcoming ‘Wonder Tower.’

The mural will be painted on the side of the eight parking deck pillars of the Wonder Tower. Kids and families are encouraged to visit the Leave Your Mark fundraising website to submit suggestions or donate at least $5.

The Richmond-based artist Matt Lively is welcoming all whacky suggestions, as he plans to bring the murals to life featuring the theme of Virginia-native animals “doing outlandish activities.” The hospital welcomes community members to suggest everything from “otters eating ice cream, to bears blowing bubbles.”

“I am hoping to be flooded with challenging, silly and out-of-the-box suggestions from kids and families all over the region,” Lively said. “If you suggest a fox wearing six hats on a unicycle, then that’s what I’ll paint.”

Lively will incorporate the donor’s name into the final mural for every donation received.

The mural campaign is just one part of a six-week fundraising campaign raising money for the hospital’s new Wonder Tower, which is set to open in the spring of 2023.

