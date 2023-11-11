RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Did you race in the Richmond Marathon on Saturday? Runners can show their race day bibs at many Richmond businesses for a discount during the day.
The following businesses are offering discounts or deals to runners during the day on Saturday, Nov. 11:
- 20% off at The Lab by Alchemy Coffee — located at 814 W. Broad St.
- 10% off at Trail Hut Gear Exchange — located at 114 N. 2nd St.
- $1 margaritas at Casa Del Barco — at all three locations, including 11500 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield Towne Center, 320 S. 12th St along the Canal Walk and at 11800 W. Broad St. in Short Pump Town Center.
- $5 Runner’s High Peroni and citrus ginger wellness shot at Bar Solita — located at 123 W. Broad St.