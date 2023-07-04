(STACKER) — Who’s serving up the best scoops in all of Richmond? Especially during the hotter months of the year, a sweet and chilly dessert can be the perfect treat to cool off with.

As the product lineups grow to include options for almost everyone — frozen yogurt, soft serve, dairy-free and vegan options are cropping up on plenty of menus and dairy-free folks no longer have to order the only sorbet on the menu. These non-dairy ice creams are made from plant-based milks like oat or almond and other plant-based products like avocado or sunflower butter.

One of the best parts about getting a scoop at your local shop is picking out the toppings. Pour on the condensed milk or dulce de leche. Sprinkle bits of honeycomb or your childhood cereal. If you are an ’80s kid, you might have had your fair share of popping candy rocks, which you can sometimes find as an offering to go with your latest ice cream craving.

But where to go when that craving hits? Here are the highest-rated ice cream shops in the Richmond area, according to Yelp reviews:

#26. Coco Hazel

– Rating: 4.0/5 (160 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 411 N Ridge Rd Richmond, VA 23229

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts

#25. Oh Mochi – Richmond

– Rating: 4.0/5 (122 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 900 W Franklin St Richmond, VA 23284

– Categories: Donuts, Bubble Tea, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#24. Crossroads Coffee & Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.0/5 (161 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 3600 Forest Hill Ave Richmond, VA 23225

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Breakfast & Brunch

#23. Sweet 95

– Rating: 4.0/5 (51 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 3312 North Arthur Ashe Blvd Richmond, VA 23227

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#22. Frost Gelato

– Rating: 4.0/5 (57 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 11800 W Broad St Unit 1058 Richmond, VA 23233

– Categories: Gelato, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Coffee & Tea

#21. La Michoacana

– Rating: 4.5/5 (38 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 9110 Jefferson Davis Hwy Richmond, VA 23237

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#20. NarWhals Rolled Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5/5 (78 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 3313 W Cary St Richmond, VA 23221

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#19. E-LOTERIA

– Rating: 4.5/5 (42 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 9022 W Broad St RICHMOND, VA 23294

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#18. Blue Cow Ice Cream – Richmond

– Rating: 4.5/5 (16 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 7029 Three Chopt Rd Richmond, VA 23226

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#17. Soul-Ice

– Rating: 4.5/5 (30 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1011 Hull St Richmond, VA 23224

– Categories: Food Stands, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Tacos

#16. North End Gelato

– Rating: 4.5/5 (18 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 718 N Cleveland St Richmond, VA 23221

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Juice Bars & Smoothies

#15. Ruby Scoops

– Rating: 4.5/5 (62 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 120 W Brookland Park Blvd Richmond, VA 23222

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts

#14. Deluca Gelato

– Rating: 4.5/5 (149 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1362 Gaskins Rd Richmond, VA 23238

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Gelato

#13. The Treat Shop RVA

– Rating: 4.5/5 (147 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 6114 Jahnke Rd Richmond, VA 23225

– Categories: Bakeries, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Burgers

#12. Gelati Celesti

– Rating: 4.5/5 (175 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1400 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard Richmond, VA 23230

– Categories: Desserts, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#11. Gelati Celesti

– Rating: 4.5/5 (18 reviews)

– Address: 5808 Grove Avenue Richmond, VA 23236

– Categories: Desserts, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#10. Smallcakes

– Rating: 4.5/5 (114 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 11516 Busy St Richmond, VA 23236

– Categories: Desserts, Cupcakes, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#9. Scoop

– Rating: 4.5/5 (196 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 403 Strawberry St Richmond, VA 23220

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Bakeries, Coffee & Tea

#8. jiji frozen custard

– Rating: 4.5/5 (20 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2601 Maury St Bldg 2 Richmond, VA 23224

– Categories: Food Trucks, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#7. Westray’s Finest Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5/5 (21 reviews)

– Address: 214 N Lombardy St Richmond, VA 23220

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Food Trucks

#6. Gigi Tea Time

– Rating: 4.5/5 (155 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1355 W Broad St Richmond, VA 23220

– Categories: Bubble Tea, Juice Bars & Smoothies, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#5. Gelati Celesti

– Rating: 4.5/5 (227 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 8906 A West Broad Street Gold’s Gym Plaza Richmond, VA 23294

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts

#4. Gelati Celesti

– Rating: 4.5/5 (87 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 3004 Stony Point Road Richmond, VA 23235

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts

#3. Spotty Dog Ice Cream

– Rating: 5.0/5 (15 reviews)

– Address: 2416 Jefferson Ave Richmond, VA 23223

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#2. Suzy Sno

– Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Address: 3423 W Cary St Richmond, VA 23221

– Categories: Shaved Snow, Desserts, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

#1. Bubs And Gracie’s Ice Cream And Cookies

– Rating: 5.0/5 (11 reviews)

– Address: 7214 Hull Street Rd Richmond, VA 23235

– Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts

