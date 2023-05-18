RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — By now, if you live in Richmond, you’re probably aware of Riverrock this weekend. But what you may not know, is the lowdown on the whole shebang — the event schedule, if you will.

Events for the 15th annual sports and music festival take place in the Brown’s Island area across three days — from 5 p.m. Friday, May 19 through 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Here’s the breakdown of the who, what and when.

The festival map can be found here https://www.riverrockrva.com/venue/.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Friday, May 19

5 to 9:30 p.m. — Festival Open

— Festival Open 5 to 8:30 p.m. — Adventure Zones Open

— Adventure Zones Open 5 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs

— Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs 5 to 7 p.m. — Skimboarding

— Skimboarding 6 to 9 p.m. — Boulder Bash

— Boulder Bash 6 p.m. — Belle Isle Blitz

— Belle Isle Blitz 6:30 p.m. — MTB Time Trial

— MTB Time Trial 7 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 2

— Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 2 8 to 9:30 p.m. — Kitchen Dwellers

Saturday, May 20

7 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Monsters of the James Fishing Tournament

— Monsters of the James Fishing Tournament 8 a.m. — James River Scramble (10kish)

— James River Scramble (10kish) 9 a.m. — Yoga presented by Reign Storm

— Yoga presented by Reign Storm 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — MTB Enduro

— MTB Enduro 11 a.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 3

— Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 3 Noon to 9:30 p.m. — Festival Open

— Festival Open Noon to 8:30 p.m. — Adventure Zones Open

— Adventure Zones Open Noon to 3 p.m. — Boulder Bash Qualifying 2

— Boulder Bash Qualifying 2 1 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 4

— Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 4 1 p.m. — Kayak Boatercross

— Kayak Boatercross 2 to 7 p.m. — Skimboarding

— Skimboarding 3 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 5

— Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 5 3 p.m. — SUP Cross

— SUP Cross 5 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 6

— Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 6 5 to 6:30 p.m. — Boulder Bash – Semifinals

— Boulder Bash – Semifinals 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. — Sierra Hull

— Sierra Hull 7 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 7

— Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 7 8 to 9:30 p.m. — Boulder Bash Finals

— Boulder Bash Finals 8 to 9:30 p.m. — Neal Francis

Sunday, May 21