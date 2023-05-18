RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — By now, if you live in Richmond, you’re probably aware of Riverrock this weekend. But what you may not know, is the lowdown on the whole shebang — the event schedule, if you will.
Events for the 15th annual sports and music festival take place in the Brown’s Island area across three days — from 5 p.m. Friday, May 19 through 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Here’s the breakdown of the who, what and when.
The festival map can be found here https://www.riverrockrva.com/venue/.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
Friday, May 19
- 5 to 9:30 p.m. — Festival Open
- 5 to 8:30 p.m. — Adventure Zones Open
- 5 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs
- 5 to 7 p.m. — Skimboarding
- 6 to 9 p.m. — Boulder Bash
- 6 p.m. — Belle Isle Blitz
- 6:30 p.m. — MTB Time Trial
- 7 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 2
- 8 to 9:30 p.m. — Kitchen Dwellers
Saturday, May 20
- 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Monsters of the James Fishing Tournament
- 8 a.m. — James River Scramble (10kish)
- 9 a.m. — Yoga presented by Reign Storm
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — MTB Enduro
- 11 a.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 3
- Noon to 9:30 p.m. — Festival Open
- Noon to 8:30 p.m. — Adventure Zones Open
- Noon to 3 p.m. — Boulder Bash Qualifying 2
- 1 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 4
- 1 p.m. — Kayak Boatercross
- 2 to 7 p.m. — Skimboarding
- 3 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 5
- 3 p.m. — SUP Cross
- 5 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 6
- 5 to 6:30 p.m. — Boulder Bash – Semifinals
- 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. — Sierra Hull
- 7 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 7
- 8 to 9:30 p.m. — Boulder Bash Finals
- 8 to 9:30 p.m. — Neal Francis
Sunday, May 21
- 7 a.m. — Bust the Banks Half Marathon
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Adventure Race
- 9 a.m. — Yoga presented by Reign Storm
- 10 a.m. — Speed Comp
- Noon to 5 p.m. — Festival Open
- Noon to 5 p.m. — Adventure Zones Open
- Noon — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 8
- Noon — Speed Comp Qualifying 1
- 1 p.m. — Downriver Paddle
- 1 to 5 p.m. — Skimboarding
- 2 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 9
- 2 p.m. — Speed Comp Qualifying 2
- 3:40 to 5 p.m. — 49 Winchester
- 4 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Finals
- 4 p.m. — Speed Comp Finals 1 & 2