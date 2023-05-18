RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — By now, if you live in Richmond, you’re probably aware of Riverrock this weekend. But what you may not know, is the lowdown on the whole shebang — the event schedule, if you will.

Events for the 15th annual sports and music festival take place in the Brown’s Island area across three days — from 5 p.m. Friday, May 19 through 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Here’s the breakdown of the who, what and when.

The festival map can be found here https://www.riverrockrva.com/venue/.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Friday, May 19

  • 5 to 9:30 p.m. — Festival Open
  • 5 to 8:30 p.m. — Adventure Zones Open
  • 5 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs
  • 5 to 7 p.m. — Skimboarding
  • 6 to 9 p.m. — Boulder Bash
  • 6 p.m. — Belle Isle Blitz
  • 6:30 p.m. — MTB Time Trial
  • 7 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 2
  • 8 to 9:30 p.m. — Kitchen Dwellers

Saturday, May 20

  • 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Monsters of the James Fishing Tournament
  • 8 a.m. — James River Scramble (10kish)
  • 9 a.m. — Yoga presented by Reign Storm
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — MTB Enduro
  • 11 a.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 3
  • Noon to 9:30 p.m. — Festival Open
  • Noon to 8:30 p.m. — Adventure Zones Open
  • Noon to 3 p.m. — Boulder Bash Qualifying 2
  • 1 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 4
  • 1 p.m. — Kayak Boatercross
  • 2 to 7 p.m. — Skimboarding
  • 3 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 5
  • 3 p.m. — SUP Cross
  • 5 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 6
  • 5 to 6:30 p.m. — Boulder Bash – Semifinals
  • 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. — Sierra Hull
  • 7 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 7
  • 8 to 9:30 p.m. — Boulder Bash Finals
  • 8 to 9:30 p.m. — Neal Francis

Sunday, May 21                               

  • 7 a.m. — Bust the Banks Half Marathon                                   
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Adventure Race
  • 9 a.m. — Yoga presented by Reign Storm
  • 10 a.m. — Speed Comp
  • Noon to 5 p.m. — Festival Open
  • Noon to 5 p.m. — Adventure Zones Open
  • Noon — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 8
  • Noon — Speed Comp Qualifying 1
  • 1 p.m. — Downriver Paddle
  • 1 to 5 p.m. — Skimboarding
  • 2 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Splash 9
  • 2 p.m. — Speed Comp Qualifying 2
  • 3:40 to 5 p.m. — 49 Winchester
  • 4 p.m. — Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs Finals
  • 4 p.m. — Speed Comp Finals 1 & 2