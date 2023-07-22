Bonus: Take a picture of your Hot Tomato Summer meal for a chance to win cash on Venmo from Duke's!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The lineup for Richmond’s 3rd annual tomato and mayo bonanza is set, and announcements for restaurant specials are rolling out for the now-infamous weeklong event.

While Duke’s “Hot Tomato Summer” is relatively new to Richmond, the event rapidly spread and gained popularity since its inception, a feat perhaps assisted in its second year by a viral partnership between the mayonnaise brand and a local tattoo shop offering free ‘mayo-themed’ tattoos in 2022 – a move that further solidified Duke’s as a household name among Richmonders.

“Duke’s is a staple in so many Southern homes and restaurant kitchens, and we love watching the mayo-and-tomato enthusiasm take hold during Hot Tomato Summer,” said Rebecca Lupesco, Duke’s Brand Manager of Mayohem. “In years past, we’ve seen everything from classic BLTs to specialty pizzas, cocktails and even mayo ice cream. There’s so much talent in the Southeast culinary community, and the chefs’ creativity really shines during Hot Tomato Summer.”

Hot Tomato Summer brings new, fun and flavorful fresh tomato and Duke’s mayo dishes to the Richmond area — all created specifically for the event by local restaurants. Originally brought to fruition during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Duke’s Hot Tomato Summer had the goal of supporting local restaurants as they struggled to bounce back. The event has grown from its original inception in Richmond to include four East Coast cities in the fun.

Due to its success, the Richmond event grew to feature around 70 restaurants in 2022, with 2023 bringing in even more local participants.

How to win cash during Hot Tomato Summer

This year, those who participate in Hot Tomato Summer will have the chance to win cash through Venmo with “Venmayo.” Just post a photo of your meal on social media and tag Duke’s and the participating restaurant and you’ll be entered to win. Duke’s will randomly select winners throughout the week and DM them to coordinate their Venmo prize.

If you really enjoyed your meal, you can vote online for your favorite Hot Tomato Summer dish. The winning restaurant in each city will receive a Golden Tomato trophy.

Hot Tomato Summer will be held from Monday, July 24 through Sunday, July 30 — check out the list of where to choose next week’s date night below.

List: Here’s where you can get in on all the tomato, mayo action this year

While still growing to completion, a list of specials being offered for the event can be found here.

In celebration of the event, Duke’s and Sauer Brands will collectively donate $20,000 to help support Shalom Farms in Richmond, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring an equitable food system in the community.