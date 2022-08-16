(STACKER) — Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

Credit: Trip Advisor

#12. Dunn’s Drive In Barbecue

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 3716 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23223-1332

Credit: Trip Advisor

#11. Pg Bbq #1

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9410 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Richmond, VA 23237-4626

Credit: Trip Advisor

#10. SMoHK RVA BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3112 W Leigh St, Richmond, VA 23230-4408

Credit: Trip Advisor

#9. Oak And Apple

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1814 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23223-6962

Credit: Trip Advisor

#8. TD’s Smokehouse Barbecue

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8919 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23229-6323

Credit: Trip Advisor

#7. Virginia Barbecue

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: not available

– Address: 11552 Busy St, Richmond, VA 23236-4075

Credit: Trip Advisor

#6. Deep Run Roadhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $

– Address: 309 N Laurel St, Richmond, VA 23220-4128

Credit: Trip Advisor

#5. Alamo BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2202 Jefferson Ave, Richmond, VA 23223-7220

Credit: Trip Advisor

#4. Deep Run Roadhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12379 Gayton Rd, Richmond, VA 23238-3221

Credit: Trip Advisor

#3. ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3201 West Moore St, Richmond, VA 23230-4421

Credit: Trip Advisor

#2. Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (638 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8205 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23294-4124

Credit: Trip Advisor

#1. HogsHead Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (543 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8902 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23294-5350