RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Richmond through service. We’ve compiled a growing list of service opportunities and events happening throughout Richmond!

The Clean City Commission will be hosting a community service event at Martin Luther King, Jr. Preschool. The litter cleanup will be under the 18th Street bridge as well as other areas surrounding the preschool and middle school.

Litter pickup supplies will be provided. All ages are welcome to attend.

9 to 11 a.m.

MLK Jr. Preschool — 900 Mosby St. in the City of Richmond

The Richmond Planet Foundation is organizing volunteers to cut grass, pull weeds and clean up trash at specific plots at Evergreen Cemetary.

Lawn tools and gloves will be provided. Groups of any size or age are welcome to sign up.

Starting at 10 a.m.

Evergreen Cemetary — 50 Evergreen Road in the City of Richmond

Friends of Lower Appomattox River (FOLAR) is inviting volunteers to clear out trash and invasive plants at the Petersburg trailhead of the Appomattox River Trail.

12 to 3 p.m.

Appomattox River Trail — 527 University Blvd. in the City of Petersburg

Boaz & Ruth, Fifth Street Baptist Church and Urban Financial Services Coalition are inviting community members to attend this free award event. Dr. Yewande Austin will serve as the keynote speaker alongside performances from Desirée Roots, Arthur Roots and many more.