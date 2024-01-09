(STACKER) — Richmond food enthusiasts, find out which cuisines are popular in your city.

A study from Grand Canyon University investigated the most popular cuisines across major U.S. cities by using Yelp data to identify the number of five-star restaurants for each cuisine. The research yielded many interesting results, including that Mexican restaurants have the most five-star reviews in 44 out of the 50 cities analyzed.

To find out what kind of restaurants are most likely to line the streets in your neck of the woods, Stacker compiled a list of the most common restaurant cuisines in Richmond using data from Yelp. Restaurants from surrounding towns and cities may be included in the total results.

#17. Cuban

– Number of restaurants: 4

#16. Korean

– Number of restaurants: 16

#15. Vietnamese

– Number of restaurants: 20

#14. Greek

– Number of restaurants: 25

#13. Indian

– Number of restaurants: 33

#12. Mediterranean

– Number of restaurants: 34

#11. Thai

– Number of restaurants: 44

#10. Japanese

– Number of restaurants: 62

#9. Barbecue

– Number of restaurants: 86

#8. New American

– Number of restaurants: 131

#7. Italian

– Number of restaurants: 160

#6. Chinese

– Number of restaurants: 163

#5. Seafood

– Number of restaurants: 190

#4. Mexican

– Number of restaurants: 279

#3. Traditional American

– Number of restaurants: 291

#2. Burgers

– Number of restaurants: 317

#1. Pizza

– Number of restaurants: 330

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, written by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 356 metros.