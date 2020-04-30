List of Richmond ABC stores offering curbside pickup

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You can now pick up your favorite liquor or mixer without having to go inside an ABC store!

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority stores (ABC) are offering curbside service at 12 Richmond locations.

Here’s what you need to do:

Visit the Virginia ABC website www.abc.virginia.gov.

Select a store that offers curbside pickup.

Place an order online at least two hours in advance of pickup.

Schedule a pickup time.

“Curbside service is one of many modifications we have made to our store operations to ensure customer and employee safety,” ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill said in a release Thursday.

The following stores offer curbside service:

389 – Glen Allen, 5352 Wyndham Forest Drive

300 – Mechanicsville, 9502 Chamberlayne Road

334 – Mechanicsville, 6589 Mechanicsville Turnpike

104 – Midlothian, 7028 Woodlake Commons Loop

190 – Midlothian, 13113 Rittenhouse Drive

284 – Midlothian, 14229 Midlothian Turnpike

169 – Richmond, 10 North Thompson St.

242 – Richmond, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive

350 – Richmond, 11108 Midlothian Turnpike

366 – Richmond, 1370 Gaskins Road

86 – Richmond, 2610 Buford Road

331 – Short Pump, 3450-3452 Pump Road

Virginia ABC is expecting more stores across the state to start providing this service. The alcoholic beverage stores hope to still provide curbside pickup even after social distancing guidelines are lifted.

To see a list of ABC products, click here.