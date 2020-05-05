List of Richmond restaurants offering RPS teachers discounted lunch for ‘Teacher Appreciation Week’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Now more than ever teachers need to feel our support and appreciation!

As a way to say thank you, Richmond Public Schools has teamed up with SAVE RVA Restaurants to offer discounted lunches to RPS teachers on Thursday, May 7.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants:

Africanne – $6 for a buffet takeout meal

Candela’s – 50% of any menu item

Hogshead Cafe – 20% of any menu item

Jamaica Taste – 15% of any menu item

Perk! Bon Air – 50% any menu item

Soul Taco – 50% off any taco (up to 5 tacos)

Tazza Kitchen – $5 off any item that is $6 or more

Urban Hang Suite – 50% any menu item

RPS is celebrating teachers all week along. Check out what they are doing here.