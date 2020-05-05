List of Richmond restaurants offering RPS teachers discounted lunch for ‘Teacher Appreciation Week’

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Now more than ever teachers need to feel our support and appreciation!

As a way to say thank you, Richmond Public Schools has teamed up with SAVE RVA Restaurants to offer discounted lunches to RPS teachers on Thursday, May 7.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants:

  • Africanne – $6 for a buffet takeout meal
  • Candela’s – 50% of any menu item
  • Hogshead Cafe – 20% of any menu item
  • Jamaica Taste – 15% of any menu item
  • Perk! Bon Air – 50% any menu item
  • Soul Taco – 50% off any taco (up to 5 tacos)
  • Tazza Kitchen – $5 off any item that is $6 or more
  • Urban Hang Suite – 50% any menu item

RPS is celebrating teachers all week along. Check out what they are doing here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events