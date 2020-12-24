LIST: Restaurants open in the Richmond area on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s a list of local Richmond restaurants serving up holiday meals! Due to coronavirus, these places require masks and social distancing. It is recommended that you call ahead and make reservations if possible.

If you know of a restaurant that we should add to our list email us at WRICWebTeam@nexstar.tv.

Christmas Eve

Gersi — The Fan

805 N. Davis Ave., (347) 247-8417

Bookbinder’s Seafood and Steakhouse — Downtown RVA

2306 E. Cary Street., (804) 643-6900

Peter Chang — Scott’s Addition and Short Pump

2816 W. Broad St., (804) 728-1820; 11424 W. Broad St., (804) 364-1688

Lehja — Short Pump

11800 W. Broad Street., (804) 364-1111

Cheng Du — West End

9503 W Broad St. Suite C., (804) 747-5282

The Franklin Inn — Museum District

800 N. Cleveland Street., (804) 716-9493

Full Kee Chinese Restaurant — West End

6400 Horsepen Road., (804) 673-2233

Gus’ Bar and Grill — The Fan

2701 W. Broad Street., (804) 612-9275

Beauvine Burger Concept — The Fan

1501 W. Main Street., (804) 592-5592

Christmas Day

The Lobby Bar — The Arts District

201 W. Broad Street., (804) 340-6050

Texas de Brazil — Short Pump

11800 W. Broad Street., (804) 750-2003

Tiki Tiki — West End

8917 Patterson Avenue., (804) 740-7258

Addis Ethiopian Restaurant — Shockoe Bottom

9 N. 17th Street., (804) 308-3649

Tokyo Sushi — West End