LIST: Restaurants open in the Richmond area on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s a list of local Richmond restaurants serving up holiday meals! Due to coronavirus, these places require masks and social distancing. It is recommended that you call ahead and make reservations if possible.
If you know of a restaurant that we should add to our list email us at WRICWebTeam@nexstar.tv.
Christmas Eve
Gersi — The Fan
- 805 N. Davis Ave., (347) 247-8417
Bookbinder’s Seafood and Steakhouse — Downtown RVA
- 2306 E. Cary Street., (804) 643-6900
Peter Chang — Scott’s Addition and Short Pump
- 2816 W. Broad St., (804) 728-1820; 11424 W. Broad St., (804) 364-1688
Lehja — Short Pump
- 11800 W. Broad Street., (804) 364-1111
Cheng Du — West End
- 9503 W Broad St. Suite C., (804) 747-5282
The Franklin Inn — Museum District
- 800 N. Cleveland Street., (804) 716-9493
Full Kee Chinese Restaurant — West End
- 6400 Horsepen Road., (804) 673-2233
Gus’ Bar and Grill — The Fan
- 2701 W. Broad Street., (804) 612-9275
Beauvine Burger Concept — The Fan
- 1501 W. Main Street., (804) 592-5592
Christmas Day
The Lobby Bar — The Arts District
- 201 W. Broad Street., (804) 340-6050
Texas de Brazil — Short Pump
- 11800 W. Broad Street., (804) 750-2003
Bookbinder’s Seafood and Steakhouse — Downtown RVA
- 2306 E. Cary Street., (804) 643-6900
Tiki Tiki — West End
- 8917 Patterson Avenue., (804) 740-7258
The Franklin Inn — Museum District
- 800 N. Cleveland Street., (804) 716-9493
Full Kee Chinese Restaurant — West End
- 6400 Horsepen Road., (804) 673-2233
Addis Ethiopian Restaurant — Shockoe Bottom
- 9 N. 17th Street., (804) 308-3649
Gus’ Bar and Grill — The Fan
- 2701 W. Broad Street., (804) 612-9275
Beauvine Burger Concept — The Fan
- 1501 W. Main Street., (804) 592-5592
Tokyo Sushi — West End
- 10274 Staples Mill Road., (804) 501-0999