LIST: Restaurants open in the Richmond area on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Richmond

richmond restaurant week

File photo of Richmond restaurant week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s a list of local Richmond restaurants serving up holiday meals! Due to coronavirus, these places require masks and social distancing. It is recommended that you call ahead and make reservations if possible.

If you know of a restaurant that we should add to our list email us at WRICWebTeam@nexstar.tv.

Christmas Eve

Gersi — The Fan

  • 805 N. Davis Ave., (347) 247-8417

Bookbinder’s Seafood and Steakhouse — Downtown RVA

  • 2306 E. Cary Street., (804) 643-6900

Peter Chang — Scott’s Addition and Short Pump

  • 2816 W. Broad St., (804) 728-1820; 11424 W. Broad St., (804) 364-1688

Lehja — Short Pump

  • 11800 W. Broad Street., (804) 364-1111

Cheng Du — West End

  • 9503 W Broad St. Suite C., (804) 747-5282

The Franklin Inn — Museum District

  • 800 N. Cleveland Street., (804) 716-9493

Full Kee Chinese Restaurant — West End

  • 6400 Horsepen Road., (804) 673-2233

Gus’ Bar and Grill — The Fan

  • 2701 W. Broad Street., (804) 612-9275

Beauvine Burger Concept — The Fan

  • 1501 W. Main Street., (804) 592-5592

Christmas Day

The Lobby Bar — The Arts District

  • 201 W. Broad Street., (804) 340-6050

Texas de Brazil — Short Pump

  • 11800 W. Broad Street., (804) 750-2003

Tiki Tiki — West End

  • 8917 Patterson Avenue., (804) 740-7258

Addis Ethiopian Restaurant — Shockoe Bottom

  • 9 N. 17th Street., (804) 308-3649

Tokyo Sushi — West End

  • 10274 Staples Mill Road., (804) 501-0999

