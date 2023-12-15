RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Break out your dancing shoes, New Year’s Eve in Richmond is nearly here.
From swing dancing at The Hofheimer, jamming out to the 90s at Brambly Park, a masquerade ball at The Quirk, to a PiroCircus event with 20 DJs at Diversity Richmond — there’s something for everyone in the city this New Year’s Eve.
Keep reading to find the list of standout events 8News has compiled to celebrate the turn of the year in the state’s capital city.
The Hofheimer
Break out your best 1920s glamour for The Hofheimer’s New Year’s Eve Gatsby Gala. Attendees can look forward to a night of live jazz music, with 20s-era hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, photo opportunities and a swing-style dance-off.
- Where: The Hofheimer, 2818 West Broad Street
- When: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- Cost: $60-$200
Kabana Rooftop
Tickets to Kabana Rooftop’s Black Tie Affair will include appetizers from 9 to 10:30 p.m., a midnight toast, party favors and live DJs.
- Where: Kabana Rooftop, 700 East Main Street
- When: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
- Cost: $35-$1,000
The Tobacco Company Restaurant
Bring in the New Year with a balloon drop, party favors and live music by the Jangling Reinharts at The Tobacco Company Restaurant. Tickets are available for individual standing, couples tables, and a friends table of four.
- Where: The Tobacco Company Restaurant, 1201 East Cary Street
- When: Check-in is required for all ticketed guests by 9 p.m. or attendees risk forfeiting table and reservation with no refund
- Cost: $20-$150
Quirk Hotel
Quirk Hotel’s New Year’s Eve masquerade will kick off at 9 p.m. at The Lobby Bar. The celebration will feature live music from DJ Ant Boogie, party favors, hors d’oeuvres, dessert and a champagne toast at midnight.
- Where: Quirk Hotel Lobby Bar, 201 W Broad Street
- When: Starts at 9 p.m.
- Cost: $55 per ticket
Ember Music Hall
All That Glitters will provide a dazzling celebration to ring in the New Year at Ember Music Hall. Tickets include appetizers from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., music courtesy of three DJs, party favors and a live look at the midnight ball drop on two LED screens. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the occasion in elevated glamour and suits.
- Where: Ember Music Hall, 309 East Broad Street
- When: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
- Cost: $20-$1,000
River City Roll
Jam out to all your favorite 2000s tunes at River City Roll this New Year’s Eve. While there is no cover charge, reservations are recommended for indoor and outdoor seating. Live music from Sold Separately will provide the night’s entertainment.
- Where: River City Roll, 939 Myers Street
- When: 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Cost: Free
Brambly Park
Brambly Park is hosting an everything 90s New Year celebration with live music from Geek RVA and a 90s-themed costume contest with a $500 prize. The party starts at 9 p.m.
- Where: Brambly Park, 1708 Belleville Street
- When: Starts at 9 p.m.
- Cost: $30-$80
Slingshot Social Game Club
Welcome the New Year with a bang with two live DJs mixing beats of salsa, merengue, bachata and more. The venue will bring in the New Year with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.
- Where: Slingshot Social Game Club, 3301 West Clay Street
- When: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- Cost: $25-$600
Switch Pop-Up Bar
Tickets to Switch’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade Celebration will allow guests access to Switch, Nama and Juan’s Rooftop. All three venues will have live DJs. A complimentary appetizer buffet will be available at Juan’s Rooftop from 9 to 10 p.m.
- Where: Switch Pop-Up Bar, 13 West Broad Street
- When: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
- Cost: $20-$1,000
Southern Railway Taphouse
Dress to impress for the Taphouse “License to Party” New Year’s Eve celebration. DJ Jay Woods will provide live entertainment throughout the night.
- Where: Southern Railway Taphouse, 111 Virginia Street
- When: Starts at 8 p.m.
- Cost: Tickets cost $20 in advance, $30 at the door
Party Liberation Foundation
Richmond nonprofit Party Liberation Foundation is back again with its annual New Year’s Eve event, Decemberween, at Diversity Richmond. The celebration includes a night jam-packed with live music from 20 DJs, live painting and artwork, vendors, Pyro Circus fire performers and more!
- Where: Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue
- When: Starts at 8 p.m.
- Cost: $66