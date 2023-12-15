RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Break out your dancing shoes, New Year’s Eve in Richmond is nearly here.

From swing dancing at The Hofheimer, jamming out to the 90s at Brambly Park, a masquerade ball at The Quirk, to a PiroCircus event with 20 DJs at Diversity Richmond — there’s something for everyone in the city this New Year’s Eve.

Keep reading to find the list of standout events 8News has compiled to celebrate the turn of the year in the state’s capital city.

The Hofheimer

Break out your best 1920s glamour for The Hofheimer’s New Year’s Eve Gatsby Gala. Attendees can look forward to a night of live jazz music, with 20s-era hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, photo opportunities and a swing-style dance-off.

Where: The Hofheimer, 2818 West Broad Street

The Hofheimer, 2818 West Broad Street When: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Cost: $60-$200

Kabana Rooftop

Tickets to Kabana Rooftop’s Black Tie Affair will include appetizers from 9 to 10:30 p.m., a midnight toast, party favors and live DJs.

Where: Kabana Rooftop, 700 East Main Street

Kabana Rooftop, 700 East Main Street When: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Cost: $35-$1,000

The Tobacco Company Restaurant

Bring in the New Year with a balloon drop, party favors and live music by the Jangling Reinharts at The Tobacco Company Restaurant. Tickets are available for individual standing, couples tables, and a friends table of four.

Where: The Tobacco Company Restaurant, 1201 East Cary Street

The Tobacco Company Restaurant, 1201 East Cary Street When: Check-in is required for all ticketed guests by 9 p.m. or attendees risk forfeiting table and reservation with no refund

Check-in is required for all ticketed guests by 9 p.m. or attendees risk forfeiting table and reservation with no refund Cost: $20-$150

Quirk Hotel

Quirk Hotel’s New Year’s Eve masquerade will kick off at 9 p.m. at The Lobby Bar. The celebration will feature live music from DJ Ant Boogie, party favors, hors d’oeuvres, dessert and a champagne toast at midnight.

Where: Quirk Hotel Lobby Bar, 201 W Broad Street

Quirk Hotel Lobby Bar, 201 W Broad Street When: Starts at 9 p.m.

Starts at 9 p.m. Cost: $55 per ticket

Ember Music Hall

All That Glitters will provide a dazzling celebration to ring in the New Year at Ember Music Hall. Tickets include appetizers from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., music courtesy of three DJs, party favors and a live look at the midnight ball drop on two LED screens. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the occasion in elevated glamour and suits.

Where: Ember Music Hall, 309 East Broad Street

Ember Music Hall, 309 East Broad Street When: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

8 p.m. – 2 a.m. Cost: $20-$1,000

River City Roll

Jam out to all your favorite 2000s tunes at River City Roll this New Year’s Eve. While there is no cover charge, reservations are recommended for indoor and outdoor seating. Live music from Sold Separately will provide the night’s entertainment.

Where: River City Roll, 939 Myers Street

River City Roll, 939 Myers Street When: 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Cost: Free

Brambly Park

Brambly Park is hosting an everything 90s New Year celebration with live music from Geek RVA and a 90s-themed costume contest with a $500 prize. The party starts at 9 p.m.

Where: Brambly Park, 1708 Belleville Street

Brambly Park, 1708 Belleville Street When: Starts at 9 p.m.

Starts at 9 p.m. Cost: $30-$80

Slingshot Social Game Club

Welcome the New Year with a bang with two live DJs mixing beats of salsa, merengue, bachata and more. The venue will bring in the New Year with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Where: Slingshot Social Game Club , 3301 West Clay Street

, 3301 West Clay Street When: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Cost: $25-$600

Switch Pop-Up Bar

Tickets to Switch’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade Celebration will allow guests access to Switch, Nama and Juan’s Rooftop. All three venues will have live DJs. A complimentary appetizer buffet will be available at Juan’s Rooftop from 9 to 10 p.m.

Where: Switch Pop-Up Bar, 13 West Broad Street

Switch Pop-Up Bar, 13 West Broad Street When: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

9 p.m. – 2 a.m. Cost: $20-$1,000

Southern Railway Taphouse

Dress to impress for the Taphouse “License to Party” New Year’s Eve celebration. DJ Jay Woods will provide live entertainment throughout the night.

Party Liberation Foundation

Richmond nonprofit Party Liberation Foundation is back again with its annual New Year’s Eve event, Decemberween, at Diversity Richmond. The celebration includes a night jam-packed with live music from 20 DJs, live painting and artwork, vendors, Pyro Circus fire performers and more!