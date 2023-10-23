RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you missed out on Richmond Restaurant Week earlier this year, here’s your chance at redemption. The twice-yearly weeklong celebration of Richmond’s local restaurant scene is back again.
Taking place from Oct. 23-29, each participating restaurant will be offering a three-course meal for $35.23. From each meal sold, $5.23 will be donated to FeedMore — a Richmond-based nonprofit working to fight hunger by providing resources to those who are food insecure in our community.
Every $1 donated to Feed More helps to provide four meals for those in need. Since its inception in 2001, Richmond Restaurant Week states it has raised over $1,132,446 to assist our neighbors facing hunger.
The following list includes restaurants participating in the event.
- 21 Spoons
- Acacia
- Alewife
- Bar Solita
- Birdie’s
- Casa Del Barco – Canal Walk
- Common House
- Conejo
- East Coast Provisions
- Island Shrimp Co. at Rocketts Landing
- Jewfro
- Julep’s
- Kabana Rooftop
- Laura Lee’s
- Nama Indian
- Quirk Hotel Lobby Bar and Quirk Rooftop
- Revel Market + Bar
- Rowland Fine Dining
- Sam Miller’s
- Southbound
- Southern Kitchen
- Tarrant’s Downtown
- Tarrant’s West
- Tazza Scott’s Addition
- The Boathouse at City Point
- The Boathouse at Rockett’s Landing
- The Boathouse at Short Pump
- The Boathouse at Sunday Park
- The Daily Kitchen & Bar – Carytown
- The Daily Kitchen & Bar – Short Pump
- The Hard Shell Downtown
- The Hard Shell at The Shoppes at Bellgrade
- The Roosevelt
- West Coast Provisions