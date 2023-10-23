RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you missed out on Richmond Restaurant Week earlier this year, here’s your chance at redemption. The twice-yearly weeklong celebration of Richmond’s local restaurant scene is back again.

Taking place from Oct. 23-29, each participating restaurant will be offering a three-course meal for $35.23. From each meal sold, $5.23 will be donated to FeedMore — a Richmond-based nonprofit working to fight hunger by providing resources to those who are food insecure in our community.

Every $1 donated to Feed More helps to provide four meals for those in need. Since its inception in 2001, Richmond Restaurant Week states it has raised over $1,132,446 to assist our neighbors facing hunger.

The following list includes restaurants participating in the event.