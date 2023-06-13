STACKER/(WRIC) — The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year, with homes selling the fastest in the summer months and slowest in the winter.

But this spring selling season, things are more muted as high home prices and mortgage interest rates spook potential buyers.

In April, the median number of days a home spent on the market was 36, more than two weeks longer than the year before.

According to Realtor.com, as of May 2023, the median home listing price in Richmond was $373.1K, with homes selling at a median of $355K. On average, homes in RVA were selling after 27 days on the market.

Here’s a list compiled by Stacker of the top 25 metros where homes are selling the fastest! Keep scrolling to find out where Richmond ranks on the list…

#25. Buffalo, New York

Aerial view Buffalo cityscape.
– Median days on the market: 13
– Total homes sold: 573
– Median sale price: $200,500

#24. Albany, New York

Albany skyline along Hudson River.
– Median days on the market: 13
– Total homes sold: 602
– Median sale price: $272,000

#23. Allentown, Pennsylvania

Aerial view of Allentown skyline.
– Median days on the market: 13
– Total homes sold: 635
– Median sale price: $305,000

#22. Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis skyline seen from canal walkway.
– Median days on the market: 13
– Total homes sold: 2,544
– Median sale price: $289,250

#21. Lincoln, Nebraska

Aerial view of Lincoln and State Capitol building in autumn.
– Median days on the market: 12
– Total homes sold: 322
– Median sale price: $289,950

#20. Portland, Maine

Aerial Portland harbor and cityscape.
– Median days on the market: 12
– Total homes sold: 438
– Median sale price: $500,000

#19. Oakland, California

Aerial view of north Oakland on a sunny autumn evening.
– Median days on the market: 12
– Total homes sold: 1,572
– Median sale price: $912,500

#18. Tacoma, Washington

Tacoma waterfront with Mount Rainier in background.
– Median days on the market: 11
– Total homes sold: 875
– Median sale price: $525,000

#17. San Jose, California

Aerial photo of sunset over downtown San Jose.
– Median days on the market: 11
– Total homes sold: 884
– Median sale price: $1,472,500

#16. Richmond, Virginia

Downtown Richmond skyline on the James River.
– Median days on the market: 11
– Total homes sold: 1,268
– Median sale price: $352,413

#15. Denver, Colorado

Denver cityscape.
– Median days on the market: 11
– Total homes sold: 3,833
– Median sale price: $575,000

#14. Rockford, Illinois

Main Street District sign in Rockford, Illinois.
– Median days on the market: 10
– Total homes sold: 301
– Median sale price: $160,000

#13. Anchorage, Alaska

Downtown Anchorage during summer.
– Median days on the market: 10
– Total homes sold: 343
– Median sale price: $375,000

#12. Rochester, New York

Falls in Rochester.
– Median days on the market: 9
– Total homes sold: 630
– Median sale price: $210,000

#11. Omaha, Nebraska

Aerial view Omaha in summer.
– Median days on the market: 9
– Total homes sold: 858
– Median sale price: $294,475

#10. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Downtown Fort Wayne.
– Median days on the market: 8
– Total homes sold: 394
– Median sale price: $245,250

#9. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Aerial view Capitol building and Harrisburg.
– Median days on the market: 7
– Total homes sold: 456
– Median sale price: $240,000

#8. Wichita, Kansas

River and Keeper of the Plains statue near downtown Wichita.
– Median days on the market: 7
– Total homes sold: 627
– Median sale price: $205,000

#7. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids bridge and skyline.
– Median days on the market: 7
– Total homes sold: 826
– Median sale price: $310,000

#6. Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati skyline and bridge.
– Median days on the market: 7
– Total homes sold: 1,959
– Median sale price: $270,000

#5. Seattle, Washington

Elevated view of Seattle Space Needle and downtown.
– Median days on the market: 7
– Total homes sold: 2,683
– Median sale price: $770,000

#4. Evansville, Indiana

Evansville cityscape on clear day.
– Median days on the market: 6
– Total homes sold: 308
– Median sale price: $203,750

#3. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Elevated view of downtown Lancaster.
– Median days on the market: 6
– Total homes sold: 320
– Median sale price: $301,000

#2. Reading, Pennsylvania

Cityview of neighborhood in Reading and church.
– Median days on the market: 6
– Total homes sold: 323
– Median sale price: $250,000

#1. York, Pennsylvania

Cityview of York and surrounding mountains.
– Median days on the market: 6
– Total homes sold: 471
– Median sale price: $250,000

METHODOLOGY

Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are selling the fastest using data from Redfin. Metros are ranked by the least days listed for sale in April with ties broken by the number of home sales. Metros with over 300 home sales in April were included.