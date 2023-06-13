STACKER/(WRIC) — The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year, with homes selling the fastest in the summer months and slowest in the winter.

But this spring selling season, things are more muted as high home prices and mortgage interest rates spook potential buyers.

In April, the median number of days a home spent on the market was 36, more than two weeks longer than the year before.

According to Realtor.com, as of May 2023, the median home listing price in Richmond was $373.1K, with homes selling at a median of $355K. On average, homes in RVA were selling after 27 days on the market.

Here’s a list compiled by Stacker of the top 25 metros where homes are selling the fastest! Keep scrolling to find out where Richmond ranks on the list…

#25. Buffalo, New York

– Median days on the market: 13

– Total homes sold: 573

– Median sale price: $200,500

#24. Albany, New York

– Median days on the market: 13

– Total homes sold: 602

– Median sale price: $272,000

#23. Allentown, Pennsylvania

– Median days on the market: 13

– Total homes sold: 635

– Median sale price: $305,000

#22. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Median days on the market: 13

– Total homes sold: 2,544

– Median sale price: $289,250

#21. Lincoln, Nebraska

– Median days on the market: 12

– Total homes sold: 322

– Median sale price: $289,950

#20. Portland, Maine

– Median days on the market: 12

– Total homes sold: 438

– Median sale price: $500,000

#19. Oakland, California

– Median days on the market: 12

– Total homes sold: 1,572

– Median sale price: $912,500

#18. Tacoma, Washington

– Median days on the market: 11

– Total homes sold: 875

– Median sale price: $525,000

#17. San Jose, California

– Median days on the market: 11

– Total homes sold: 884

– Median sale price: $1,472,500

#16. Richmond, Virginia

– Median days on the market: 11

– Total homes sold: 1,268

– Median sale price: $352,413

#15. Denver, Colorado

– Median days on the market: 11

– Total homes sold: 3,833

– Median sale price: $575,000

#14. Rockford, Illinois

– Median days on the market: 10

– Total homes sold: 301

– Median sale price: $160,000

#13. Anchorage, Alaska

– Median days on the market: 10

– Total homes sold: 343

– Median sale price: $375,000

#12. Rochester, New York

– Median days on the market: 9

– Total homes sold: 630

– Median sale price: $210,000

#11. Omaha, Nebraska

– Median days on the market: 9

– Total homes sold: 858

– Median sale price: $294,475

#10. Fort Wayne, Indiana

– Median days on the market: 8

– Total homes sold: 394

– Median sale price: $245,250

#9. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

– Median days on the market: 7

– Total homes sold: 456

– Median sale price: $240,000

#8. Wichita, Kansas

– Median days on the market: 7

– Total homes sold: 627

– Median sale price: $205,000

#7. Grand Rapids, Michigan

– Median days on the market: 7

– Total homes sold: 826

– Median sale price: $310,000

#6. Cincinnati, Ohio

– Median days on the market: 7

– Total homes sold: 1,959

– Median sale price: $270,000

#5. Seattle, Washington

– Median days on the market: 7

– Total homes sold: 2,683

– Median sale price: $770,000

#4. Evansville, Indiana

– Median days on the market: 6

– Total homes sold: 308

– Median sale price: $203,750

#3. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

– Median days on the market: 6

– Total homes sold: 320

– Median sale price: $301,000

#2. Reading, Pennsylvania

– Median days on the market: 6

– Total homes sold: 323

– Median sale price: $250,000

#1. York, Pennsylvania

– Median days on the market: 6

– Total homes sold: 471

– Median sale price: $250,000

METHODOLOGY

Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are selling the fastest using data from Redfin. Metros are ranked by the least days listed for sale in April with ties broken by the number of home sales. Metros with over 300 home sales in April were included.