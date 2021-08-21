LIST: The most expensive homes for sale in Richmond

(STACKER) – Buying a home is an investment – but it may be worth it in Richmond. The median value of a home in in Richmond was just $294,900 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors – compared to $363,300 nationwide.

But while average prices are lower in the city, Richmond has its share of opulent mansions as well.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased 41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

From Monroe Ward to Randolph, these are the most expensive homes on the market right now:

#10. 3901 Sulgrave Rd, Richmond ($1,890,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,683 square feet; $332 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 6500 Westham Station Rd, Richmond ($2,200,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 6,184 square feet; $355 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 1839 Monument Ave, Richmond ($2,250,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 7,544 square feet; $298 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 1 W Main St, Richmond ($2,290,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 11,034 square feet; $207 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 1015 W Franklin St, Richmond ($2,300,000)

– 8 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 7,789 square feet; $295 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 5706 Grove Ave Apt 300, Richmond ($2,395,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,326 square feet; $553 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 22 W Lower Tuckahoe Rd, Richmond ($2,695,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 8,148 square feet; $330 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 5511 Cary Street Rd, Richmond ($3,400,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 7,160 square feet; $474 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 117 Tempsford Ln, Richmond ($3,495,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,574 square feet; $764 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 4300 Sulgrave Rd, Richmond ($4,450,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 10,007 square feet; $444 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)