TripAdvisor's picks for the best Richmond brunch

(STACKER) — When it’s too late for breakfast but too early for lunch, there is only one thing left to do: find a brunch place. Typically a large meal featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, French toast, mounds of eggs, toast and breakfast meats, brunches are about more than just food — they’re an event.

Here are the best places to sit down for brunch in Richmond, according to TripAdvisor:

#20. Urban Farmhouse Market and Café

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (278 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1217 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219-4115

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. The Continental Westhampton

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5704 Grove Ave, Richmond, VA 23226-2346

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Tazza Kitchen Short Pump

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3332 Pump Rd, Richmond, VA 23233-1130

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Toast

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (206 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7007 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond, VA 23226-3606

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Dot’s Back Inn

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (276 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4030 Macarthur Ave, Richmond, VA 23227-4051

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. The Boathouse at Short Pump Town Center

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (331 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11800 W Broad St Unit 950, Richmond, VA 23233-1064

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Eat 33

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 6901 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA 23228-4931

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. The Savory Grain

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2043 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-2005

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. LuLu’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 21 N 17th St, Richmond, VA 23219-3607

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Amuse Restaurant VMFA

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (293 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 200 N Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220-4007

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. The Fancy Biscuit

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1831 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220-5328

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Kuba-Kuba

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (504 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1601 Park Ave, Richmond, VA 23220-2908

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Can Can Brasserie

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,059 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3120 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3504

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Joe’s Inn

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (299 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 205 N Shields Ave, Richmond, VA 23220-3433

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. The Daily Kitchen & Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (474 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2934 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3516

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Tarrant’s Café

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,507 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-4212

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Champagne Sunday Brunch at the Jefferson Hotel

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 101 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23220-5009

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Millie’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (430 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2603 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23223-7849

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Perly’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (644 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 111 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219-1741

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Lunch Supper

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (527 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1213 Summit Ave # 1215, Richmond, VA 23230-4707

– Read more on Tripadvisor

METHODOLOGY

Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

Editors note: This article has been updated to reflect restaurants in business at the time of publication with a brunch/breakfast menu.