RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and it also marks the official start of pool season. After eight long months without a public space to dip your toes into chlorinated water, we don’t blame you if you can’t wait to find the pool nearest you.

Here’s a short and sweet comprehensive list of all of the public pools in Richmond.

  1. Randolph Public Swimming Pool: 1507 Grayland Ave, Richmond — 804-646-1329
  2. Swansboro Pool: 3160 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond — 804-646-8088
  3. Blackwell Pool: E 16th St & Everett St, Richmond — 804-646-8718
  4. Fairmount Pool: 2000 U St, Richmond — 804-646-3831
  5. Bellemeade Pool: 1800 Lynhaven Ave, Richmond — 804-646-8849
  6. Powhatan Pool: Powhatan Community Center, 5051 Northampton St, Richmond — 804-646-3595
  7. Battery Park Pool: 2719 Dupont Cir, Richmond — 804-646-0127
  8. Hotchkiss Field Pool: 701 E Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond — 804-646-3762
  9. Woodville Pool: 2305 Fairfield Ave, Richmond — 804-646-3834