RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools’ rolling library returns to its rounds for 2023.

Every child who visits the Lit Limo will receive a book and be able to signup for a Richmond Public Library card.

The bus will be available for any child 18 years old and younger. Literacy Tip sheets will also be available for parents and guardians.

The limo’s first delivery of the year was Monday, Jan. 2. The full schedule can be found below:

