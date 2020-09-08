Lit Limos announce fall schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond County Public School’s Lit Limo announced its new schedules for book drop-offs.
Here’s when and where you can find the Lit Limo:
Monday
- 7 a.m. — 5005 Old Midlo Tpke.
- 7:30 a.m. — Southwood & Clarkson Rd.
- 8 a.m. — Chippenham Apts.
- 8:30 a.m. — 5349 Hull Street Rd.
- 3 p.m. — Woodville Elementary School
- 3:20 p.m. — Fairfield Court Elemetnary School
- 3:45 p.m. — Deforrest St. & Ambrose St.
- 4:05 p.m. — Ford Ave. & Raven St.
- 4:30 p.m. — Marsh Elementary School
- 4:50 p.m. — Marsh Elementary School
- 5:15 p.m. — Bellevue Elementary School
- 5:35 p.m. — Bellevue Elementary School
- 6 p.m. — Chimborazo Elementary School
- 6:20 p.m. — Chimborazo Accomac & Jennie Scher Rd.
Tuesday
- 7 a.m. — Rock Creek Apts.
- 7:30 a.m. — Hillside Court
- 8 a.m. — JL Francis Elementary School
- 8:30 a.m. — Castlewood Rd. & Courtland St.
- 3 p.m. — Obama Elementary School
- 3:20 p.m. — Obama Hotchkiss Community Center
- 3:45 p.m. — Overby Elementary School
- 4:05 p.m. — Overby Elementary School
- 4:30 p.m. — Carver Elementary School
- 4:50 p.m. — Carver St. John St. & Charity St.
- 5:15 p.m. — Ginter Park Elementary School
- 5:35 p.m. — Ginter Park Northside YMCA
- 6 p.m. — Holton Elementary School
- 6:20 p.m. — Holton Elementary School
Wednesday
- 7 a.m. — Fairfield Court. Gill Center
- 7:30 a.m. — Sussex St. & Whitcomb St.
- 8 a.m. — 2101 Creighton Rd.
- 8:30 a.m. — Ford Ave. & Raven St.
- 3 p.m. — Oak Grove Elementary School
- 3:20 p.m. — James River Villas
- 3:45 p.m. — Broad Rock Big Apple
- 4:05 p.m. — Broad Rock Elementary School
- 4:30 p.m. — Francis Woodland Crossing Apartments
- 4:50 p.m. — Francis Elementary School
- 5:15 p.m. — Reid Chippenham Appartments
- 5:35 p.m. — Reid Residences at Brookside
- 6 p.m. — Cardinal Elementary School
- 6:20 p.m. — Cardinal Elementary School
Thursday
- 7 a.m. — Carver Elementary School
- 7:30 a.m. — St. James St. & Hill St.
- 8 a.m. — Cary Elementary School
- 8:30 a.m. — Bindord Middle School
- 3 p.m. — Blackwell Elementary School
- 3:20 p.m. — Blackwell Elementary School
- 3:45 p.m. — Swansboro Elementary School
- 4:05 p.m. — Swansboro Elementary School
- 4:30 p.m. — Westover Midlothian Village Apartments.
- 4:50 p.m. — Westover Elementary School
- 5:15 p.m. — Redd Elementary School
- 5:35 p.m. — Redd Elementary School
- 6 p.m. — 621 Warwick Village Drive
- 6:20 p.m. — Miles Jones Blue Ridge Apartments
Friday
- 7 a.m. — Lincoln Mews Apartments, 4101 North Ave.
- 7:30 a.m. — Ann Hardy Community Center
- 8 a.m. — Norrell Elementary School
- 8:30 a.m. — Obama Elementary School
- 3 p.m. — Mumford Elementary School
- 3:20 p.m. — Mumford Elementary School
- 3:45 p.m. — Fox Elementary School
- 4:05 p.m. — Fox Randoplh Community Center
- 4:30 p.m. — Cary Elementary School
- 4:50 p.m. — Cary Elementary School
- 5:15 p.m. — Southampton Elementary School
- 5:35 p.m. — Southampton Elementary School
- 6 p.m. — Fisher Stratford Hills Appartments
- 6:20 p.m. — Fisher Chippenham Townhomes
You can find more information about the Lit Limo online here.
