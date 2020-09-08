Lit Limos announce fall schedule

Back to School HQ
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond County Public School’s Lit Limo announced its new schedules for book drop-offs.

Here’s when and where you can find the Lit Limo:

Monday

  • 7 a.m. — 5005 Old Midlo Tpke.
  • 7:30 a.m. — Southwood & Clarkson Rd.
  • 8 a.m. — Chippenham Apts.
  • 8:30 a.m. — 5349 Hull Street Rd.
  • 3 p.m. — Woodville Elementary School
  • 3:20 p.m. — Fairfield Court Elemetnary School
  • 3:45 p.m. — Deforrest St. & Ambrose St.
  • 4:05 p.m. — Ford Ave. & Raven St.
  • 4:30 p.m. — Marsh Elementary School
  • 4:50 p.m. — Marsh Elementary School
  • 5:15 p.m. — Bellevue Elementary School
  • 5:35 p.m. — Bellevue Elementary School
  • 6 p.m. — Chimborazo Elementary School
  • 6:20 p.m. — Chimborazo Accomac & Jennie Scher Rd.

Tuesday

  • 7 a.m. — Rock Creek Apts.
  • 7:30 a.m. — Hillside Court
  • 8 a.m. — JL Francis Elementary School
  • 8:30 a.m. — Castlewood Rd. & Courtland St.
  • 3 p.m. — Obama Elementary School
  • 3:20 p.m. — Obama Hotchkiss Community Center
  • 3:45 p.m. — Overby Elementary School
  • 4:05 p.m. — Overby Elementary School
  • 4:30 p.m. — Carver Elementary School
  • 4:50 p.m. — Carver St. John St. & Charity St.
  • 5:15 p.m. — Ginter Park Elementary School
  • 5:35 p.m. — Ginter Park Northside YMCA
  • 6 p.m. — Holton Elementary School
  • 6:20 p.m. — Holton Elementary School

Wednesday

  • 7 a.m. — Fairfield Court. Gill Center
  • 7:30 a.m. — Sussex St. & Whitcomb St.
  • 8 a.m. — 2101 Creighton Rd.
  • 8:30 a.m. — Ford Ave. & Raven St.
  • 3 p.m. — Oak Grove Elementary School
  • 3:20 p.m. — James River Villas
  • 3:45 p.m. — Broad Rock Big Apple
  • 4:05 p.m. — Broad Rock Elementary School
  • 4:30 p.m. — Francis Woodland Crossing Apartments
  • 4:50 p.m. — Francis Elementary School
  • 5:15 p.m. — Reid Chippenham Appartments
  • 5:35 p.m. — Reid Residences at Brookside
  • 6 p.m. — Cardinal Elementary School
  • 6:20 p.m. — Cardinal Elementary School

Thursday

  • 7 a.m. — Carver Elementary School
  • 7:30 a.m. — St. James St. & Hill St.
  • 8 a.m. — Cary Elementary School
  • 8:30 a.m. — Bindord Middle School
  • 3 p.m. — Blackwell Elementary School
  • 3:20 p.m. — Blackwell Elementary School
  • 3:45 p.m. — Swansboro Elementary School
  • 4:05 p.m. — Swansboro Elementary School
  • 4:30 p.m. — Westover Midlothian Village Apartments.
  • 4:50 p.m. — Westover Elementary School
  • 5:15 p.m. — Redd Elementary School
  • 5:35 p.m. — Redd Elementary School
  • 6 p.m. — 621 Warwick Village Drive
  • 6:20 p.m. — Miles Jones Blue Ridge Apartments

Friday

  • 7 a.m. — Lincoln Mews Apartments, 4101 North Ave.
  • 7:30 a.m. — Ann Hardy Community Center
  • 8 a.m. — Norrell Elementary School
  • 8:30 a.m. — Obama Elementary School
  • 3 p.m. — Mumford Elementary School
  • 3:20 p.m. — Mumford Elementary School
  • 3:45 p.m. — Fox Elementary School
  • 4:05 p.m. — Fox Randoplh Community Center
  • 4:30 p.m. — Cary Elementary School
  • 4:50 p.m. — Cary Elementary School
  • 5:15 p.m. — Southampton Elementary School
  • 5:35 p.m. — Southampton Elementary School
  • 6 p.m. — Fisher Stratford Hills Appartments
  • 6:20 p.m. — Fisher Chippenham Townhomes

You can find more information about the Lit Limo online here.

