RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As temperatures drop across the region, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will be joined by Richmond City Council members and other leaders to discuss the city’s inclement weather shelters.

According to a release from the mayor’s office, the leaders will be making public statements to “highlight the city’s efforts to expand shelter capacity for Richmond’s unsheltered residents.”

The speaking event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30.