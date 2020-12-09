Richmond officials provide update on the city’s COVID-19 response

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney was joined today by Dr. Melissa Viray and Superintendent Jason Kamras to provide an update on the city’s COVID-19 response.

According to the mayor, there is an upward trend in coronavirus cases that can be tracked back to the Thanksgiving holiday.

“For those who did practice social distancing and did practice the recommendations of the CDC – adhere to those guidelines – I’m grateful for you,” said Stoney. He then asked people who traveled outside of their family units for the holiday to monitor their symptoms as they return to work and group settings. He noted that the incubation window to develop COVID-19 symptoms after encountering the virus over the holiday has not passed.

“If you are experiencing symptoms, please, I beg of you, please get tested,” Mayor Stoney said.

They mayor said that as of today, the city has 24 employees in quarantine and seven confirmed positive coronavirus cases in the city government’s workforce. In the City of Richmond, there have been 7,315 positive cases to date and 83 residents have died.

