Richmond Mayor Stoney says gun violence is a public health crisis

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a violent start to the year in Richmond with 23 homicides since Jan. 1, Mayor Levar Stoney acknowledged that gun violence is a public health crisis.

During a news briefing Thursday, Stoney was joined by the city’s police chief Gerald Smith, council members and Dr. Michel Aboutanos, the medical director at the VCU Health Level 1 Trauma Center.

Stoney said he is introducing a resolution on May 24 to officially declare gun violence in the city a public health crisis.

“It’s more than just acknowledgement. It’s an agreement, Stoney said.

To address this crisis, Stoney said, it will require a mobilization of people, programming and investment. Introducing the resolution will give Richmond more support to address this crisis.

“Historically underinvested communities in Richmond are in survival mode,” Stoney said.

Since April 1, there have been 13 homicides in the city, according to Richmond Police crime data.

Richmond had a total of 71 homicides in 2020. From Jan. 1 to May 13 in both 2020 and 2021, the city had 23 homicides.

Dr. Michel Aboutanos said that VCU Health is 100% committed to working with the city to address the crisis. Dr. Abountanos said doctors are working to save the lives of gunshot wound victims on a daily basis.

“Our trauma center has seen [a] 51% increase in gun related admission last year,” Dr. Abountanos said. “This is mind-boggling and calls for a wide community response.”

Richmond Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch spoke at the briefing about the tragic mass shooting in her district on April 27. The shooting left a 30-year-old woman and her baby girl dead.

Councilwoman Lynch said many people in her district constantly dealing with the trauma of these shootings.

“We are fighting a war against trauma in our communities. And like any war it will take collaboration across many different entities, the investment of government foundations — of many different stakeholders — to fight these battlegrounds. And it starts with out community members,” Lynch said.