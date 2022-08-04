This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Aug. 2. (TSA photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Transportation Security Administration officers at the Richmond International Airport confiscated their eleventh gun of the year from a California resident’s carry-on bag on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The TSA said officers were alerted to the gun when the man’s carry-on bag set off an alarm at the security checkpoint. According to the TSA, the gun was loaded with nine bullets.

The release sent by the TSA states, “Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.”

Since this was not the case, airport police were alerted, the gun was confiscated, and the man was cited for a weapons violation.

“In addition to being cited by the police, this individual also is facing a stiff federal financial civil penalty, which could run into the thousands of dollars,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

“Airports are crowded with travel volume as high as it has been since the start of the pandemic and bringing guns and other prohibited items to a security checkpoint slows down the line for everyone.”

TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2021, and the TSA said 86% of those guns were loaded.