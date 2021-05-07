Loaded revolver confiscated from carry-on at Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman is facing a weapons charge and financial penalty for bringing a handgun loaded with five rounds to the Richmond International Airport.

According to a Transportation Security Administration release, the .38 caliber handgun was in her carry-on items that she was planning to bring on her flight yesterday.

The revolver was found at a security checkpoint.

Airport police was alerted about the gun and they came to take it away and give the woman a weapons charge. Bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint also carries federal financial penalties.

The release states that the woman claimed she had forgotten she had the gun with her.

This is the 6th gun confiscated at RIC in 2021.