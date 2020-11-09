Local animal shelter in need of holiday foster parents

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for a new friend to share a little turkey and a lot of love with? The Richmond Animal Care and Control needs foster families to take care of cats and dogs during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Families will pick up a pet on Nov. 21 and keep them until Dec. 4, or forever if they’d like!

These families must be spending the holiday locally and not traveling anywhere. The RACC says they will provide all of the supplies needed to take care of the pet. Most fosters will need to stay in homes that do not already have pets.

They say that foster parents that plan to “foster fail” and keep the pet will get first pick.

Email christie.peters@Richmondgov.com to sign up.

