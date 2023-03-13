RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has announced the winners of this year’s Restore the Wild artwork competition.

Young artists were tasked with creating works based on the eastern hellbender — the largest salamander found in North America. Winners included watercolor paintings, realistic models and drawings.

All entries to the 2023 Restore the Wild Artwork Competition were displayed at an exhibit at Artspace in Richmond. (Courtesy of the Department of Wildlife Resources)

A life-size model of an eastern hellbender greeted visitors to the Restore the Wild Artwork Competition exhibit. (Courtesy of the Department of Wildlife Resources)

Jared Sells’ oil painting, “New River Water Dog,” won the Natural History Illustration category. (Courtesy of the Department of Wildlife Resources)

Sasha Peterson’s watercolor painting, “Cryptobranchus,” was selected by the judging panel as the Artistic Expression category winner. (Courtesy of the Department of Wildlife Resources)

Lily Perry won the Youth category with her “Rock Bottom.” (Courtesy of the Department of Wildlife Resources)

The judges chose “Please Don’t Roll My Rocks,” a watercolor by Virginia Greene, to be reproduced for the 2023 Restore the Wild sticker. (Courtesy of the Department of Wildlife Resources)

Sandy James’ “Hellbender” was chosen to be reproduced as an art print for Restore the Wild members. (Courtesy of the Department of Wildlife Resources)

All 139 submissions will remain on display in the Elisabeth Flynn-Chapman Gallery at Artspace in Richmond until Friday, March 17.

“This was a banner year for the Restore the Wild Art Competition — it exceeded our expectations in every way,” said Restore the Wild committee member Jessica Ruthenberg. “Not only were we blown away to receive 139 submissions — by far a record for this competition — but we were also thrilled by the tremendous quality of the artwork and the wide variety of artistic styles and mediums used to interpret the eastern hellbender.”

For a full list of all the winners, visit the DWR website.