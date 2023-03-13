RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has announced the winners of this year’s Restore the Wild artwork competition.
Young artists were tasked with creating works based on the eastern hellbender — the largest salamander found in North America. Winners included watercolor paintings, realistic models and drawings.
All 139 submissions will remain on display in the Elisabeth Flynn-Chapman Gallery at Artspace in Richmond until Friday, March 17.
“This was a banner year for the Restore the Wild Art Competition — it exceeded our expectations in every way,” said Restore the Wild committee member Jessica Ruthenberg. “Not only were we blown away to receive 139 submissions — by far a record for this competition — but we were also thrilled by the tremendous quality of the artwork and the wide variety of artistic styles and mediums used to interpret the eastern hellbender.”
For a full list of all the winners, visit the DWR website.