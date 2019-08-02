Local business owner says Navy Hill project could be big win for RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney said Thursday his plan to develop Navy Hill is finalized as negotiations with the developers are complete. The details about the project have been kept quiet for some time but for the local business owners who were familiar with the proposal said it’s a big win for Richmond.

Stoney says Navy Hill would be Richmond’s largest economic empowerment project ever. The prospect has local business owner Jimmy Squire excited.

“It’s a beautiful thing that he’s doing,” Squire told 8News Thursday.

Squire says he was born and raised in Richmond and he owns a hair salon downtown. He says a new coliseum is long overdue.

“It’s old, the place is old,” Squire said. “No one wants to play in no Richmond Coliseum and we have to give it a new name.”

The mayor says the new coliseum would be the largest in Virginia. Squire thinks that will help attract more people to the area.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea for them to make the coliseum an entertainment place where people would love to come and spend money,” he said, “people don’t mind spending money, no one wants to go to the coliseum, it’s dead, it is dead.”

Mayor Stoney’s plans also expected to bring in nearly 21,800 new jobs, affordable housing units and a new GRTC transit center.

The deal still has to be approved by the Richmond City Council. Stoney says he plans to submit his plan on Monday.