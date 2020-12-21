Local church, RPS giving out food boxes for families in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond families facing food insecurity can visit Hope Christian Ministries on Wednesday to get a box of food. The church and Richmond Public Schools will be giving out donations just before Christmas to help families in need.

Boxes can be reserved ahead of time by calling 888-415-4673. Reservations need to be made before noon on Tuesday.

All food boxes will be given out on Wednesday at noon at 5300 W Marshall Street.

