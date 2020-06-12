Local colleges preparing to hold classes during COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local colleges are preparing for students to get back in the classroom, but on Thursday Governor Ralph Northam said it may look different.

Northam broke down how colleges can safely reopen for class this fall during one of his biweekly press briefings. The governor said universities need to have plans in place to monitor conditions and contain the spread of COVID-19.

Virginia Commonwealth University will be reopening in phases set to begin this month. VCU announced all classes with 50 or more students will be online.

VCU faculty is also working to update their schedules to make sure all classroom space meets social distancing guidelines.

All breaks with the exception of Labor Day will be cancelled and final exams will be held remotely.

At the University of Richmond, officials are preparing by canceling fall break In-person classes and student housing will end before thanksgiving and finals week, as well as exams will be held remotely.

