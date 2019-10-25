Local community activists plan to address mass evictions in Creighton Court Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local pastors, community leaders, and organizers have scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. Friday to relay concerns about a large mass of tenant evictions in Creighton Court.

The group vowed to work with the tenants to prevent them from becoming homeless. The group is requesting reconsideration and a plan of immediate action by the RRHA board of directors and the executive director.

The press conference will be held on the steps of the Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority Executive Office, located at 901 Chamberlayne Parkway.