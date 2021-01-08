Local food bank serving undocumented Richmond community asking for donations, volunteers

Volunteers at the Waymakers Foundation package and deliver food for Latino families in need in the Richmond region. (Photos: Waymakers Foundation)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Waymakers Foundation is asking for donations and volunteers to help Richmond’s Latino community facing hardship and food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers are needed at the Waymakers Foundation to help package and deliver meals to Latino families in need. (Photo: Waymakers Foundation)

Latinos with Tax ID numbers have been left out of the second round of stimulus payments leaving them without extra help although they file and pay taxes.

According to Natasha Lemus, founder of Waymakers Foundation and longtime advocate for undocumented Latinos, this has left many in the community wondering why the government continues to overlook their need when they lawfully pay their federal and state

taxes annually.

“Historically, minority families experience the highest levels of socioeconomic hardships in the United States. Add COVID to the mix and you can quickly see the domino effect of job loss that leads to food and housing insecurity,” Lemus said.

Lemus’s foundation has been helping feed Latino families in this time of crisis. The foundation serves over 600 households monthly. But now they need help.

Waymakers Foundation has been receiving donations of food throughout the pandemic to distribute to families they serve in the Richmond-region. (Photo: Waymakers Foundation)

“We are in urgent need of volunteers to keep up with the demand of packing food boxes for distribution and assisting with distribution onsite and for deliveries,” Lemus said.

To make a donation or volunteer, you can contact Waymakers Foundation at (804)-920-0179 or visit their Facebook page.