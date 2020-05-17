Local football standout hosts fish fry for essential workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Law enforcement, Richmond Fire Department, EMS workers, Hospital staff and local youth stopped by New Life Deliverance Tabernacle in Richmond to receive fish, fries and drinks free of charge just by displaying their credentials on Saturday afternoon.

The event was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was hosted by Yahkee Johnson, a local football standout from the Richmond area who attended L.C. Byrd High School and Hampton University.

Johnson said he is committed to helping the community by providing hot meals during the coronavirus pandemic.















