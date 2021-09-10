Local law firm handing out free school supplies Saturday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond law firm is providing 300 bags of free school supplies to Richmond area families this weekend.

Families who are still in need of schools supplies for their children can head to the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center on North Laburnum Avenue on Saturday to pickup a drawstring bag packed with supplies.

The bags and supplies are provided by the attorneys and staff of Geoff McDonald & Associates.

The event is open to kids in elementary, middle and high school.

Supply bags will be ready for pickup at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and the event will wrap up at noon or earlier if all of the bags run out.