Multiple agencies are responding to a shooting that injured multiple people in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday. (WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several local and state leaders have shared statement reacting to the shooting at the Altria Theatre during Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony in which several people were injured.

Governor Glenn Youngkin posted a tweet saying his administration is monitoring the situation.

“My administration continues monitoring the terrible shooting in the heart of Richmond tonight,” said Youngkin in the tweet. “State law enforcement are fully supporting the Richmond Police Department as this investigation moves forward.”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney posted a tweet asking Richmond residents to avoid the Monroe Park area.

“Currently monitoring the situation at Monroe Park. In touch with RPD and RPS,” said Stoney in the tweet. “Will make information available as it comes in. Please avoid the area.”

United States Representative Abigail Spanberger posted a tweet expressing her grief.

“A shooting outside of a high school graduation ceremony — what should be one of the most exciting, fulfilling moments of a young person’s life,” said Spanberger in the tweet. “I’m heartbroken for the victims, young Virginians, and families involved. My team and I are closely monitoring for updates.”

Virginia State Senator Lamont Bagby posted a tweet saying he is staying in communication with Mayor Stoney’s office.

“Maintaining communication with the Mayor’s office related to the shooting at Monroe Park as they’re working alongside RPD and RPS,” said Bagby in the tweet. “Please be on the lookout for information as they make it available. Until further notice please avoid the area.”

Virginia State Senator Creigh Deeds posted a tweet saying he is praying for the people of Richmond.