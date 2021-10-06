Local non-profit gives 100 refurbished laptops to veterans attending area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A handful of community college students in Richmond got a generous donation from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

The department gave 100 refurbished laptops to student veterans and military spouses at Reynolds and John Tyler Community Colleges. These computers were in addition to 125 refurbished laptops delivered to each college this past April for a total of 225 computers donated by Richmond non-profit Tech for Troops.

The laptop donations are part of an initiative coordinated by the department’s Military Education Workforce Initiative, a program that creates partnerships with private employers and educational institutions throughout the Commonwealth.

Recipients had to submit a completed application form provided online by the department.