RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local non-profit is making Christmas better for struggling families by delivering much-needed toys and food to those in need.

On Sunday, The Faces Behind A Purpose For You, an organization that helps people impacted by domestic violence and sexual abuse, teamed up Richmond Rough Riders, Chef R. Kearse and MOPARK KINGZ to hand out toys, bikes, and food to those in need.

The items were given out at Worship and Praise Deliverance Church. According to organizer Timika Cousins, The Faces Behind A Purpose For You has been partnering with sponsors to help families in need on Christmas for two years. This year, more than 50 families picked up the items.

“It’s critical to see these kids smiling on Christmas and just to give them hope they’re not alone and they have organizations and other people that truly care about them,” says Cousins.

The toys were for kids ranging from infants to 14-year-olds, and families took home containers filled with spagehtti, salad and garlic bread.

“It’s about seeing these kids, spreading the love in the community and giving back,” Cousins tells 8News.

The Faces Behind A Purpose For You still has toys left. Anyone interested can contact the organization.