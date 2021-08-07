Local nonprofit gives away school supplies to area students, holds back to school rally Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local nonprofit did their part in helping get students in Richmond ready to head back to school on Saturday, hosting a rally.

The Northside Coalition for Children, Inc. held its 13th annual back to school rally, providing free school supplies to children in the area regardless of their zip code and socio-economic status.

Part of the nonprofit’s mission is to also provide free resources to teachers in preparation of the new school year.

Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed, the founder and executive director of the Northside Coalition for Children, said prior to the pandemic, teachers would spend upwards of $2,000 every few months on school supplies for their students.

“The importance of this is having families know that there is a resource, there is support and there is enough love in the community, particularly coming from NCC, that will provide just a simple bit of love stuffed in a backpack so students can start their school year off right,” Harris-Muhammed said.