Local organizations come together to preserve riverfront property

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thursday, the Capital Region Land Conservancy (CRLC) announced it has entered a contract to purchased 5.207 acres of riverfront property in Richmond to serve the community in multiple ways.

“Not only are we proud to be adding additional park and open space lands to the serve the many residents and visitors of the Richmond region,” said CRLC’s Executive Director Parker C. Agelasto. “We are honored that this project is filling a critical need within the Riverfront Plan as well as protecting the incredible views from Libby Hill that have been part of a defining landscape for the region over many centuries.”

The announcement said CRLC it in partnership with The Conservation Fund, James River Association and the City of Richmond, entered a contract to purchase the properties located at 3011 and 3021 Dock Street.

CRLC said this acquisition will allow for the completion of the Virginia Capital Trail, and expand the city-owned parkland in the East End.

“The life of our great city, and the health and welfare of our residents, has always been tied to access to our river and riverfront, and after the year we’ve been through, that is as important today as it’s ever been,” said Mayor Levar Stoney.

The organization said they plan to coordinate with the city to conduct community engagement opportunities about uses for the future public open space and park.

While the purchase price cannot be made public at this time, because of the purchase and sales agreement with the seller USP Echo Harbor LLC, CRLC said it is “based on a fair-market appraisal of the property for its highest and best use.”

The scheduled closing date is set for late summer, and while some of the funding has been committed, CRLC and the Conservation Fund are asking for the public’s support to raise the money needed in order to complete this purchase by August.