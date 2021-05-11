Organizations seeking help to track Richmond bike, pedestrian traffic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Health District and Bike Walk RVA join together with a band of volunteers twice a year to determine biking and walking trends in Richmond.

Bike Ped Count events are held in September and May to track how many people are out being active in the City of Richmond.

In order to get the enough data, the organizations ask for volunteers to come and help manually count how many people are out and about.

Counting events will be held on the following days this month:

Tuesday, May 11, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 13, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Some volunteer shifts are already full but plenty are still open, there is a SignUpGenius available for people to find an open slot.