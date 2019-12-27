‘Lock it all up’: Police warn of robbery increase during holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say the holidays are always a time there’s an increase in robberies, but there is a way to prevent yourself from becoming a victim.

One Church Hill woman found this out the hard way after she had around $1,200 of equipment stolen from an unlocked shed on Christmas night, she says, just a day after people stole her generator too.

“I get up this morning, side gate is propped open again, shed door is open, I go out there and all the big stuff had been taken,” the woman, who did not wish to be identified, told 8News.

Her items weren’t new, but Richmond Police Lieutenant Anthony Jackson says the biggest issue this time of year is people placing their boxes in the open where others can see the new, “shiny” things inside.

“It’s basically a billboard for people with bad intent,” Lt. Jackson said. “To say hey look at this stuff that I now have inside my house for you to come check out.”

He also says another thing people need to do is avoid leaving their homes, sheds, cars, and belongings unlocked.

“Lock it all up, cover it, hide it,” he said. “You should be the only one that enjoys the things you worked hard for not a thief or someone who wants to come take it from you.”

Another helpful tip is to write down or remember the serial number of your gifts, so if the worst-case scenario happens and you are robbed, police can continue to track it.

Lt. Jackson says if you are a victim of any crime the best thing you can do, is contact police as soon as possible.

