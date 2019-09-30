‘Long way to go’: 22 Richmond Public Schools accredited — with conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Information released by the Virginia Department of Education shows Richmond City Public Schools increased the number of accredited schools within the district from the previous year by one.

While data revealed some improvements were made, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said Monday there’s still “a very long way to go.”

Half of all Richmond City Public Schools, 22 out of 44, were given “accreditation with conditions,” meaning the school rated below the state standard level for performance in at least one category under the revised accreditation standards.

All seven middle schools in Richmond City Public Schools were given accreditation with conditions. Five high schools were also accredited with conditions by VDOE: Armstrong, George Wythe, Huguenot, John Marshall and Thomas Jefferson.

The three high schools in the district fully accredited — Open High, Richmond Community High and Richmond Career Education and Employment — are considered alternative or charter schools.

“We clearly still have a very long way to go to achieve our goal of 100% accreditation, but I’m confident that we’re on our way,” RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said.

The new rating system ranks each school, not by how well students can perform during state tests, but how often students miss school, academic achievement and how hard the school is working to close achievement gaps.

Each school’s performance is ranked as follows:

Level One — School is performing at or above the state standard for the indicator

Level Two —School is performing near the state standard for the indicator or improving

Level Three— School is performing below the state standard for the indicator.

Their performance ranking then translated into one of three accreditation ratings:

Accredited —All school quality indicators at Level One or Level Two

Accredited with Conditions —One or more school quality indicators at Level Three

Accreditation Denied—Schools that fail to address Level Three school-quality indicators

For example, George W. Carver Elementary is performing below the state standard for five out of six school quality indicators. If compared to last year when the school’s accreditation was withheld, it is seeing some progress.

The school system, now with 20 accredited schools, said it’s committed to achieving full accreditation by 2023.

“With time, investment, and faithful execution of our strategic plan –Dreams4RPS – there’s nothing we can’t achieve,” RPS Superintendent Kamras said.

