RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two weeks after Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) closed its doors due to an outbreak of Canine Flu, the city shelter is ready to reopen and hold an adoption event this weekend.

From Saturday, July 1, through Friday, July 7, the shelter will be open for adoption, and all adoption fees will be waived. RACC will return to regular operations after July 7.

According to the shelter’s Facebook post, more than 40 adoptable dogs are available who have either been treated and have recovered or were never symptomatic and cleared quarantine. RACC stated the virus never impacted the cats.

