Looking for a monument? Richmond listening to offers for Confederate statues

Crews work to remove the J.E.B. Stuart monument in Richmond on July 7 (photo taken by 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Those interested in acquiring a Confederate monument that was taken down recently by the city of Richmond have until Sept. 8 to submit a letter of intent to the City Council.

The council has invited all parties, including those who have already shared their interest, to submit letters with the following:

  • Letter of intent to acquire a Civil War Monument identifying specific monument/s wished to be acquired
  • Contact name/information of requestor
  • Name of entity the requestor represents
  • Background information on the requesting entity, including reasons for wanting monument
  • Disclosure regarding public, private, nonprofit, etc. status and purpose
  • Specific proposal/offer to acquire and transport the monument
  • Specification as to exact location monument would be placed, if acquired                                                      
  • Proposed timeline for moving and transporting the monument

The submissions must be sent to monuments@richmondgov.com by 5 p.m. on Sept. 8.

