Looking for a monument? Richmond listening to offers for Confederate statues

Crews work to remove the J.E.B. Stuart monument in Richmond on July 7 (photo taken by 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Those interested in acquiring a Confederate monument that was taken down recently by the city of Richmond have until Sept. 8 to submit a letter of intent to the City Council.

The council has invited all parties, including those who have already shared their interest, to submit letters with the following:

Letter of intent to acquire a Civil War Monument

identifying specific monument/s wished to be acquired Contact name/information of requestor

Name of entity the requestor represents

Background information on the requesting entity, including reasons for wanting monument

Disclosure regarding public, private, nonprofit, etc. status and purpose

Specific proposal/offer to acquire and transport the monument

Specification as to exact location monument would be placed, if acquired

Proposed timeline for moving and transporting the monument

The submissions must be sent to monuments@richmondgov.com by 5 p.m. on Sept. 8.

