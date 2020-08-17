Looking for a monument? Richmond listening to offers for Confederate statues

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Those interested in acquiring a Confederate monument that was taken down recently by the city of Richmond have until Sept. 8 to submit a letter of intent to the City Council.
The council has invited all parties, including those who have already shared their interest, to submit letters with the following:
- Letter of intent to acquire a Civil War Monument identifying specific monument/s wished to be acquired
- Contact name/information of requestor
- Name of entity the requestor represents
- Background information on the requesting entity, including reasons for wanting monument
- Disclosure regarding public, private, nonprofit, etc. status and purpose
- Specific proposal/offer to acquire and transport the monument
- Specification as to exact location monument would be placed, if acquired
- Proposed timeline for moving and transporting the monument
The submissions must be sent to monuments@richmondgov.com by 5 p.m. on Sept. 8.
RELATED: Richmond City Council to accept offers for possession of Confederate monuments