RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bike sharing may be making a return to the city of Richmond.

Earlier this year, the bikes were locked and made inaccessible after the program was shut down in May. At that time, the City announced in a press release that the previous contractor had given only two days of notice before shutting down the stations.

Now, an IT company named Wegoshare has announced that they have signed a contract with the City of Richmond to provide IT solutions that power e-bikes. However, operations outside of IT — such as a call center and maintenance — have yet to be determined in the one-year agreement.

A date has not yet been announced for the program’s official launch.

